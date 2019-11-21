Parker Dortch added 17 points for the Lions, while Eli Scott chipped in 16. Scott also had nine assists and seven rebounds. Keli Leaupepe had 10 points.
A.J. Walker had 18 points for the Falcons (2-3). Lavelle Scottie added 16 points. Abe Kinrade had seven rebounds.
Loyola Marymount matches up against Indiana State on Friday. Air Force plays Duquesne on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.