Simmons had 11 points for Idaho (2-2). Scott Blakney added 10 points and Marquell Fraser grabbed seven rebounds.

Kamdyn Curfman had 20 points and six rebounds for the Keydets (0-5).

Idaho matches up against Arkansas State on the road on Sunday. VMI looks for its first win of the season against UC Davis on Sunday.

___

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

