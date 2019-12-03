Allen sank 8 of 15 shots from 3-point range and his jumper with 1 second left sent the game to overtime tied at 69. He added seven rebounds. Williams finished 6-of-9 shooting from the floor, hit a jumper with 43 seconds left to give the Panthers (5-3) a 79-77 lead and hit two free throws with 23 ticks remaining to push the lead to 81-77. After James Foye buried a 3-pointer with 13 seconds to go to pull the Big Green (5-3) within a point, Williams fed Damon Wilson for a dunk to cap the scoring. Aaryn Rai missed a 3 at the buzzer for Dartmouth.