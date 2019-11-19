Ohio had a season-high 609 total yards and scored its most points since scoring 67 against Western Michigan in 1953.

It was Frank Solich’s 111th win at Ohio, the most by a Mid-American Conference coach. Herb Deromedi won 110 games at Central Michigan from 1978-93.

AD

The Bobcats — who went into the game with just six takeaways this season, tied with Kansas for second fewest (N.C. State, five) in the FBS — forced five BGSU (3-8, 2-5) turnovers.

AD

The Falcons scored touchdowns on their first two drives to lead 14-7 with 6:23 left in the first quarter but Ohio scored 17 points in the next 4½ minutes to take the lead for good.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD