Jessup was only 3 of 13 from the floor — 1 of 9 in regulation — and his only 3-pointer was just the third for Boise State on 19 attempts. But the Broncos were 19 of 27 at the free-throw line to BYU’s 5 of 7.

Boise State’s RJ Williams added 18 points on 6-of-6 shooting before fouling out with 1:48 left in regulation, which ended at 58-all after neither team scored in the final 1½ minutes.

AD

Alston, who posted his first career double-double, became the first Bronco ever to score at least 20 points in each of the first four games of a season.

Jake Toolson scored 19 points and TJ Haws, who was 0-for-8 from the arc, and Connor Harding scored 10 each for BYU (3-2).

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD