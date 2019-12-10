SAVVY SENIORS: Tulsa has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Rachal, Jeriah Horne, Martins Igbanu and Reggie Jones have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Golden Hurricane points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Alston has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Boise State field goals over the last three games. Alston has accounted for 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Golden Hurricane are 7-0 when they record seven or more steals and 0-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Broncos are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or worse, and 0-3 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Broncos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa has 42 assists on 73 field goals (57.5 percent) across its past three contests while Boise State has assists on 49 of 84 field goals (58.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Tulsa defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.6 percent, the 27th-lowest mark in Division I. Boise State has allowed opponents to shoot 45.1 percent through eight games (ranking the Broncos 279th).

