Justinian Jessup had 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Boise State (4-2).
Jaylen Sims had 16 points for the Seahawks (5-4). Marten Linssen added 14 points and seven rebounds.
Boise State plays New Mexico on the road on Wednesday. UNC Wilmington takes on Stanford on the road on Sunday.
