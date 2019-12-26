AD

CREATING OFFENSE: S. Nelson has directly created 41 percent of all American field goals over the last five games. S. Nelson has 21 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

AD

STREAK STATS: Georgetown has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 89.7 points while giving up 68.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hoyas have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Georgetown has an assist on 58 of 99 field goals (58.6 percent) over its past three outings while American has assists on 39 of 74 field goals (52.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgetown offense has scored 82 points per game this season, ranking the Hoyas 16th among Division 1 teams. The American defense has allowed 73.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 227th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD