Tamenang Choh had 17 points for Brown (5-3). Zach Hunsaker added 13 points and six rebounds. Jaylan Gainey had 7 points and seven blocks for the hosts.

Ziggy Reid had 13 points for the Warriors (5-5), who are playing their first season at the Division 1 level. Juvaris Hayes added 10 points and six assists.

Brown plays Stony Brook on the road on Saturday. Merrimack plays Army at home next Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD