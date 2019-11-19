Florida International (2-2) is averaging 104 points per game in its two wins this season.
Hugo Ferreira had 12 points for the Vikings (1-4) and Craig Beaudion scored 11.
Florida International plays Eastern Kentucky on Friday. Cleveland State plays UNC Wilmington on Friday.
