SUPER SENIORS: Prairie View has benefited heavily from its seniors. Andrus, Chancellor Ellis, Lenell Henry and Darius Williams have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all Panthers points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MARTIN: Martin has connected on 34.2 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Prairie View is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 74.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Prairie View’s Ellis has attempted 53 3-pointers and connected on 45.3 percent of them, and is 7 of 16 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Arizona State offense has turned the ball over on just 14.7 percent of its possessions, the seventh-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.6 percent of all Prairie View possessions have resulted in a turnover.

