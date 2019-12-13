SAVVY SENIORS: Central Florida has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus and Darin Green Jr. have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.

AD

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Cameron Parker has made or assisted on 57 percent of all Sacred Heart field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 10 field goals and 48 assists in those games.

AD

SHARING THE BURDEN: Central Florida is a perfect 6-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-2 when fewer than four Knights players score in double-figures.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Sacred Heart’s LaRose has attempted 49 3-pointers and connected on 28.6 percent of them, and is 6 for 26 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart is ranked first among NEC teams with an average of 79.7 points per game. The Pioneers have averaged 91.5 per game over their four-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD