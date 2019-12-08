Sacred Heart trailed 41-34 at halftime before outscoring Hartford 45-21 after intermission.
Malik Ellison had 18 points for the Hawks (4-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Miroslav Stafl added 12 points. Traci Carter had six assists.
