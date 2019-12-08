Anosike finished with 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds for the Pioneers (6-4). He made 5 of 12 shots from the floor and sank 10 of 11 from the free-throw line. Parker added 16 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. Parker leads the nation with 96 assists this season. Aaron Clarke added 16 points off the bench. Koreem Ozier and Kinnon Larose added 10 points apiece as the Pioneers ran their win streak to four.