A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Greg Schiano won’t be returning to Rutgers because the school and its former football coach were unable to come to an agreement on a deal.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because neither side wanted to make the negotiations public. Schiano, who spent 11 seasons at Rutgers before leaving for the NFL in 2012, was offered an 8-year, $32 million contract, with $25 million guaranteed, along with $7.5 million to spend on coaches and football operations staff such as recruiting coordinators and strength and conditioning coaches, according to the person.