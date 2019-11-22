Tagovailoa’s chances to win the Heisman also went away with the hip injury, but could he still be finalist? A change to the Heisman voting that probably should have been made long ago would make that more likely.
Plus, in a playoff-centric world, do other great college football stories get underplayed?
___
Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.