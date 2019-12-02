BOTTOM LINE: The Appalachian State Mountaineers will be taking on the Knights of Division II St. Andrews Presbyterian. Appalachian State lost 78-69 to East Tennessee State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Justin Forrest has averaged 16.1 points and 5.1 rebounds this year for Appalachian State. Isaac Johnson has complemented Forrest with 10.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and two steals per game.MIGHTY MYRON: Myron Williams has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.