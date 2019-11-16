BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The electric Justin Forrest has averaged 23.3 points and 5.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Mountaineers. Isaac Johnson has complemented Forrest and is maintaining an average of 8.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by Keishawn Davidson, who is averaging 11.5 points and six assists.DOMINANT DAVIDSON: Davidson has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. Appalachian State has 31 assists on 67 field goals (46.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Tennessee Tech has assists on 39 of 74 field goals (52.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Appalachian State gets to the line more often than any other Sun Belt team. The Mountaineers have averaged 27 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD