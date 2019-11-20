STEPPING UP: Appalachian State’s Justin Forrest has averaged 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while Isaac Johnson has put up 10 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals. For the 49ers, Jahmir Young has averaged 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Jordan Shepherd has put up 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.TERRIFIC YOUNG: Young has connected on 57.1 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 55.6 percent of his free throws this season.