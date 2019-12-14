Elyjah Williams had 19 points for the Knights (2-8). Jahlil Jenkins added 18 points. Kaleb Bishop had 13 points.
Princeton faces Iona Tuesday afternoon in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in New York. Fairleigh Dickinson plays at La Salle on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.