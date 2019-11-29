ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Penn has been fueled by senior leadership while Arizona has depended on freshmen this year. For the Quakers, seniors AJ Brodeur, Ryan Betley and Devon Goodman have collectively scored 61 percent of the team’s points this season, including 72 percent of all Quakers points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen .

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Brodeur has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Penn field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 22 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

AD

AD

ASSIST RATIOS: The Quakers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wildcats. Arizona has an assist on 57 of 94 field goals (60.6 percent) over its past three games while Penn has assists on 51 of 82 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Arizona defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.7 percent of all possessions, the 16th-best rate among Division I teams. Penn has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.2 percent through six games (ranking the Quakers 329th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD