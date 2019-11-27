SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Colbey Ross has directly created 53 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. Ross has 25 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Pepperdine’s Chavez has attempted 34 3-pointers and connected on 38.2 percent of them, and is 10 for 25 over the past five games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Waves. Arizona has 48 assists on 90 field goals (53.3 percent) across its past three contests while Pepperdine has assists on 31 of 76 field goals (40.8 percent) during its past three games.

AD

AD

DID YOU KNOW: The Arizona offense has scored 87.7 points per game this season, ranking the Wildcats seventh nationally. The Pepperdine defense has allowed 79.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 231st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD