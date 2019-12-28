SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas’ Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.MIGHTY MASON: Jones has connected on 32.7 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 93 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Indiana has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 86.8 points while giving up 66.6.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hoosiers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Razorbacks. Indiana has an assist on 42 of 78 field goals (53.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Arkansas has assists on 42 of 83 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Indiana has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.9 percent this year. That figure is the 13th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Arkansas stands at just 22 percent (ranked 320th).

