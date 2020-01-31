SAVVY SENIORS: Arkansas’ Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kira Lewis Jr. has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Alabama field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Alabama is 7-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 72 or fewer points, and 5-8 when opponents exceed 72 points. Arkansas is 14-0 when holding opponents to 72 points or fewer, and 1-5 on the year when teams score any more than 72.

STREAK SCORING: Alabama has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 83.1 points while giving up 69.9.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Arkansas defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.8 percent of all possessions, the 24th-best rate in the nation. Alabama has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18 percent through 20 games (ranking the Crimson Tide 271st among Division I teams).

