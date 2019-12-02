BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Canberk Kus has averaged 13.9 points and 6.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Red Wolves. Caleb Fields is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 11.6 points per game. The Mavericks have been led by Matt Pile, who is averaging 11.2 points and 9.9 rebounds.CLUTCH CANBERK: Kus has connected on 43.5 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 57.9 percent of his free throws this season.