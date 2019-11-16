Coastal Carolina took over with three timeouts and ran it on first down for nine yards, followed by two incompletions. With 18 seconds left, the Chanticleers were stopped short on another run and Arkansas State ran out the clock.

Hatcher was 24 of 35 for 305 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Merritt had 70 yards receiving with two scores, and Omar Bayless added 102 yards and a TD for Arkansas State (6-4, 4-2 Sun Belt). The Red Wolves also lost three fumbles.

Coastal Carolina (4-6, 1-5) turned it over three times. Fred Payton and Bryce Carpenter each threw an interception. CJ Marable rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown.

