SENIOR STUDS: American’s Sa’eed Nelson, Jacob Boonyasith and Mark Gasperini have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: S. Nelson has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all American field goals over the last three games. S. Nelson has accounted for 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Army is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 5-2 when it scores at least 66.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Black Knights have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Army has 45 assists on 71 field goals (63.4 percent) across its past three outings while American has assists on 31 of 68 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Army is ranked first in the Patriot League with an average of 71.4 possessions per game.

