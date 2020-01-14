TEAM LEADERSHIP: Joe Pridgen is averaging 15.4 points and 6.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Crusaders. Austin Butler is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 11.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The Black Knights have been led by Tommy Funk, who is averaging 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

AD

CLAMPING DOWN: The Crusaders have allowed only 74.5 points per game to Patriot League opponents so far, an improvement from the 82.4 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

AD

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Funk has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Army field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Black Knights are 0-8 when they score 65 points or fewer and 5-2 when they exceed 65 points. The Crusaders are 0-15 when allowing 68 or more points and 2-0 when holding opponents below 68.

COLD SPELL: Army has lost its last three road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 76.7 per game.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Army is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an average of 70.6 possessions per game, but that figure has dropped to 67.4 possessions per game over their five-game losing streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com