SAVVY SENIORS: American’s Sa’eed Nelson, Jamir Harris and Mark Gasperini have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Eagles have given up just 69.2 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 74.4 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: S. Nelson has had his hand in 57 percent of all American field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Army is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 11-3 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK SCORING: Army has won its last four road games, scoring 81.5 points, while allowing 71.5 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: American has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 19.6 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Patriot League teams. The Eagles have forced conference foes into turnovers on 20.4 percent of all possessions.

