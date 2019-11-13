Hunter Maldonado scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Wyoming. Jake Hendricks added 13 points and Trevon Taylor had 10 with eight rebounds.
The Titans face Stanislaus State at home on Saturday. Wyoming hosts Oregon State on Saturday.
