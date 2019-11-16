Brayden Narveson missed an apparent 42-yard field goal with 2:12 to go, but Texas was called for being offside and Iowa State was awarded a first down by inches.

The Cyclones — who have lost twice by a point in 2019 — elected to play for the field goal. Assalley rewarded coach Matt Campbell’s faith in him by knocking the winner down the middle.

Sam Ehlinger gave Texas a 21-20 lead with a brilliant 7-yard TD pass to Malcom Epps on fourth down with 5:37 to go. But the Cyclones stuffed the Longhorns on their next possession, and Purdy took Iowa State 63 yards in three minutes to set up Assalley’s kick.

Ehlinger had 273 yards and three TDs for Texas, losers of three of its last five.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: After sealing their last two victories with field goals, what cruel irony for the Longhorns to see Iowa State do that back to them. Give Texas credit for rallying from down 20-7, but miscues when it mattered will surely frustrate coach Tom Herman and his staff.

Iowa State: The Cyclones also lost to Baylor 23-21 on a field goal to end the game, so this win was extra special for the program. Campbell has now beaten every member of the league at least once.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

It’s hard to see Texas maintaining its spot in the Top 25 on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Texas plays at Baylor on Nov. 23.

Iowa State hosts Kansas next Saturday.

