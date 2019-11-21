BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: St. John’s’ LJ Figueroa has averaged 16.6 points and six rebounds while Mustapha Heron has put up 17.8 points. For the Sun Devils, Remy Martin has averaged 19 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists while Jaelen House has put up 13.7 points and three steals.MIGHTY MARTIN: Martin has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.