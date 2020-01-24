FAB FRESHMEN: Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Remy Martin has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last three games. Martin has accounted for 27 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona State is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 11-2 when it scores at least 62.

BEHIND THE ARC: Arizona’s Smith has attempted 73 3-pointers and connected on 42.5 percent of them, and is 10 for 23 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an average of 81.6 points per game.

