Michel is a former NBA referee who founded and operated a clothing store that catered to professional athletes.
Prosecutors say he told a law enforcement informant he knew college basketball coaches who would be willing to accept bribes to influence athletes.
Michel apologized for his role in the scandal that led four assistant coaches at top-tier basketball programs to plead guilty and admit accepting bribes.
