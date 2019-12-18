The Cardinals led throughout the extra period.

V.J. Holmes had 11 points and six rebounds for Lamar which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Avery Sullivan added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Ellis Jefferson had six assists for the home team.

Davion Buster, whose 15 points per game entering the matchup was second on the Cardinals, was held to only 5 points (2 of 12).

Byron Smith had 18 points for the Lions (3-7, 0-1). LaQuan Butler added 17 points. Diop had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Lamar plays Northwestern State on the road on Saturday. Southeastern Louisiana plays Mississippi on Saturday.

