LEADING THE WAY: New Mexico’s JaQuan Lyle has averaged 19.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists while Carlton Bragg has put up 11.8 points and 9.8 rebounds. For the Tigers, Samir Doughty has averaged 18.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while Isaac Okoro has put up 14.2 points and four rebounds.DOMINANT DOUGHTY: Doughty has connected on 44.4 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Lobos. New Mexico has 39 assists on 75 field goals (52 percent) across its past three games while Auburn has assists on 54 of 101 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Lobos have averaged 28.3 free throws per game.

