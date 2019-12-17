Auriemma said he is not sure when doctors will allow him to resume his coaching duties.

The No. 2 Huskies face the Sooners on Sunday in the Hall of Fame Showcase at the Mohegan Sun arena in Uncasville. They don’t play again until Jan. 2 when Wichita State visits Hartford.

Associate head coach Chris Dailey will take over. She’s coached the Huskies to a 9-0 record in games Auriemma has missed during his 35 seasons at Connecticut.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD