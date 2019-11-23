Craig threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Baniko Harley with 4:51 left in the first quarter for the game’s first score. Darshon McCullough’s 47-yard TD run eight seconds into the second tied it up. Craig followed up with a 5-yard scoring run after a 5-play, 76-yard drive less than two minutes later. Then, his 19-yard touchdown run 68 seconds before halftime made it 21-7.