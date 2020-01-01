Southeast Missouri (4-9, 0-0) vs. Austin Peay (6-7, 0-0)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Southeast Missouri. In its last five wins against the Redhawks, Austin Peay has won by an average of 12 points. Southeast Missouri’s last win in the series came on Jan. 28, 2017, an 82-71 victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 68 percent of all Governors points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 29.1 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 20 over the last five games. He’s also converted 61.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Redhawks are 0-6 when they score 65 points or fewer and 4-3 when they exceed 65 points. The Governors are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 77 points and 6-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Southeast Missouri has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 60 points and allowing 75.7 points during those contests. Austin Peay has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 90.6 points while giving up 67.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay gets to the line more often than any other OVC team. The Governors have averaged 22.8 free throws per game this season.

