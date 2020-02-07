FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 62 percent of all Governors points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Governors have scored 80.5 points per game and allowed 67.2 points per game against OVC opponents. Those are both significant improvements over the 72.2 points scored and 77.6 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 33 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 69.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Belmont has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80.5 points while giving up 58.5.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bruins have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Governors. Belmont has an assist on 59 of 86 field goals (68.6 percent) across its past three outings while Austin Peay has assists on 34 of 74 field goals (45.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 81 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins ninth nationally. The Austin Peay defense has allowed 71.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 219th).

