PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Isaiah Joe, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have combined to score 51 percent of all Arkansas points this season and 54 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Austin Peay, Terry Taylor, Eli Abaev and Reginald Gee have combined to score 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Governors points over their last five.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 32.1 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 63 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Austin Peay has dropped its last three road games, scoring 70.7 points and allowing 86.3 points during those contests. Arkansas has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 74.3 points while giving up 49.8.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Governors have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Razorbacks. Arkansas has an assist on 43 of 76 field goals (56.6 percent) over its past three outings while Austin Peay has assists on 48 of 80 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 37.9 percent, ranking the Governors 11th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Arkansas sits at just 23.5 percent (ranked 297th).

