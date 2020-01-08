SAVVY SENIORS: Texas-Arlington has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Azore, Brian Warren, Jabari Narcis and Radshad Davis have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mavericks have scored 73.4 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 65.6 per game they managed in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Forrest has directly created 43 percent of all Appalachian State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 34 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Texas-Arlington is 0-8 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 5-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

STREAK STATS: Texas-Arlington has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 62.7 points while giving up 71.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has committed a turnover on just 17.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Sun Belt teams. The Mavericks have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season.

