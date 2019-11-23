The Hawks (10-2, 6-0 Big South) rolled up 696 yards on offense. Bahar’s four TD passes went to four teammates.
Deondre Francois threw two touchdown passes for the Pirates (5-7, 1-5) but completed only three other passes in 17 total attempts.
Monmouth (No. 12 FCS coaches poll) learns its playoff matchup on Sunday. The bracket will be released at 12:30 p.m. EST.
