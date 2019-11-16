Ahmad Frost had 13 points for the Hawks (0-4), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to four games. Bruce Guy added 10 points and A.J. Cheeseman had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Da’Shawn Phillip, the Hawks’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 11 points per game, scored only 2 points.

Morehead State (4-0) will pursue its fifth-straight win on Wednesday when the team visits Missouri. Maryland Eastern Shore looks for its first win of the season against Stanford on the road on Tuesday.

