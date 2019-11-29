The Scarlet Knights would take a 34-27 lead into intermission and continue to build on the lead throughout the second half.

UMass was led by Weeks with 19 points and seven rebounds. Sy Chatman came off the bench to score 16 .

Caleb McConnell and Jacob Young each added 10 points for Rutgers, while Myles Johnson grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

UMass: After a 5-0 start under third-year coach Matt McCall, the Minutemen have lost three straight. They have five more games and the month of January to get right before Atlantic 10 play begins in January.

Rutgers: Now things get real for the Scarlet Knights. While they’re off to a good start, every game but one – a loss – was in the cozy confines of their home arena. They travel to Pitt before opening conference play at No. 3 Michigan State and hosting Wisconsin before playing in-state rival No. 13 Seton Hall.

PUSHING THE PACE

The Scarlet Knights look best when they get out and run. Rutgers had 34 fastbreak points, while UMass managed only six.

UP NEXT

UMass: The Minutemen host South Carolina on Wednesday night.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights play Pittsburgh on the road in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night.

