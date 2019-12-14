Parker Stewart had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-6). Craig Randall II added 20 points and seven rebounds. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. had 10 points.
UNC-Asheville takes on Stetson at home on Tuesday. UT Martin plays Baylor at the Battleground 2K19 in Houston on Wednesday.
