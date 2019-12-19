SUPER SENIORS: Chattanooga has benefited heavily from its seniors. Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila, Rod Johnson and Maurice Commander have combined to account for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 64 percent of all Mocs points over the last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Ryan has connected on 31.6 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 41 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: Chattanooga has dropped its last four road games, scoring 58.5 points and allowing 74.3 points during those contests. UNC-Asheville has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 88.3 points while giving up 66.5.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mocs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. UNC-Asheville has 36 assists on 93 field goals (38.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Chattanooga has assists on 54 of 87 field goals (62.1 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: UNC-Asheville has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.4 percent of all possessions this year, the sixth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

