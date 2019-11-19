BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The powerful Tahjai Teague is averaging 17.8 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Cardinals. Ishmael El-Amin has paired with Teague and is putting up 12 points per game. The Norse are led by Tyler Sharpe, who is averaging 16.3 points.SHARPE CAN SHOOT: Sharpe has connected on 38.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over the last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

ASSIST RATIOS: The Norse have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cards. Ball State has an assist on 40 of 80 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three contests while Northern Kentucky has assists on 50 of 77 field goals (64.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State has committed a turnover on just 13.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all MAC teams. The Cardinals have turned the ball over only 9.3 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD