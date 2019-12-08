Elijah Burns, who led the Saints in scoring coming into the matchup with 16 points per game, had just two points on 1-of-7 shooting but grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds.
Cal Poly plays Fresno State at home next Saturday. Siena plays Bucknell at home next on Dec. 21.
