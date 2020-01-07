AD

SHARING THE BURDEN: Mississippi State is a perfect 6-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-4 when fewer than four Bulldogs players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: Alabama has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81.8 points while giving up 69.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Alabama offense has averaged 79 possessions per game this season, ranking the Crimson Tide fifth nationally. Mississippi State has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 66.2 possessions per game (ranked 320th).

