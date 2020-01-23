PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have collectively scored 52 percent of all Arkansas points this season and 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For TCU, Bane, Edric Dennis Jr. and Jaire Grayer have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season.

AD

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Bane has made or assisted on 51 percent of all TCU field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

AD

ASSIST RATIOS: The Horned Frogs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Razorbacks. Arkansas has an assist on 39 of 80 field goals (48.8 percent) over its previous three outings while TCU has assists on 34 of 60 field goals (56.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all SEC teams. The Razorbacks have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season and just 8.4 times per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com